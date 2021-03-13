Sanford scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The 26-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in the prior three games, but Sanford shrugged off the mini-slump as he helped the Blues earn a point in the standings after they fell into an early 2-0 hole. On the season, he has a modest eight goals and 12 points through 26 games, but most of that production (five goals, three helpers) has come in the last seven contests, including all three of his power-play tallies.