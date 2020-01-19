Sanford dished out two assists and three hits in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This is Sanford's second two-point outing over the last four games. The 25-year-old is lining up with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron, putting him in line for assists by default, and both of his helpers were secondary in this contest. Whether he sticks in this role after the All-Star break remains to be seen and likely depends on whether Sammy Blais (wrist) returns to the lineup.