Blues' Zach Sanford: Unable to play Saturday
Sanford (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford was able to participate in Saturday's morning skate, so he shouldn't be out too much longer. The 25-year-old has accrued 10 points through 20 games this year, putting him on track to surpass last year's total of 20 through 60 contests.
