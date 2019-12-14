Sanford (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Blackhawks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford was able to participate in Saturday's morning skate, so he shouldn't be out too much longer. The 25-year-old has accrued 10 points through 20 games this year, putting him on track to surpass last year's total of 20 through 60 contests.