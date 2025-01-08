Bolduc notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Wild.

Bolduc helped out on a Jake Neighbours tally in the second period. The helper was Bolduc's first point since Dec. 27, and he was scratched versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday. That indicates Bolduc doesn't have a ton of security in a bottom-six role, though he has been in the lineup a vast majority of the time this season. The 21-year-old has produced 13 points, 49 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances.