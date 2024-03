Bolduc posted an assist, a shot on net and two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

The 2021 first-round pick now has two assists over the last three games after enduring an eight-game drought. Bolduc's ice time is limited, as he has surpassed 12 minutes of ice time just once this season. The Blues appear dedicated to giving Bolduc some run with the big club, but the 21-year-old likely needs more seasoning in the AHL before making the jump full time.