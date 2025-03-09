Bolduc notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Bolduc has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last seven games (five goals, one assist). This was his first helper since Feb. 8 versus the Blackhawks, as he's showed up more with a finishing touch than a playmaking style recently. For the season, the 22-year-old forward is up to 24 points, 80 shots on net, 77 hits and a plus-15 rating through 55 appearances. Bolduc isn't a household name in fantasy just yet, but he's impressing in a bottom-six role this season and should continue on an upward trajectory in the years to come.