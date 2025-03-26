Bolduc scored a power-play goal, took six shots, recorded four hits and posted a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens.

Bolduc has been impressive for the Blues in recent weeks and extended his current point streak to four games with his goal at the 18:02 mark of the third period. The 22-year-old center has cracked the scoresheet in 10 of his 13 appearances in March, tallying seven goals and three helpers over that stretch, and he's been playing a big role in the Blues' current seven-game winning run.