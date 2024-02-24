Bolduc scored the Blues' only goal Saturday in a 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

In his second NHL game, Bolduc scored his first career goal midway through the second period by taking a pass out of the corner from Brandon Saad and snapping the puck past Alex Lyon. The 17th overall pick in the 2021 Draft, Bolduc posted big numbers in the QMJHL but had only eight goals and 23 points in 48 games for AHL Springfield prior to his promotion to the NHL on Tuesday. The 21-year-old has talent, but this early into his pro career, he's likely not ready to make a consistent impact for the Blues.