Bolduc scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Bolduc dropped back to the third line with the return of Pavel Buchnevich from a four-game absence. Even with the smaller role, Bolduc was able to make an impact, as he stayed on the first power-play unit and cashed in at 10:57 of the first period. The 22-year-old is on the cusp of being a major power forward in fantasy. He's at 31 points over 65 outings this season, but he's earned 16 of them over 23 contests since the start of February. Bolduc has added 104 shots on net, 97 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-19 rating, and it's his growth this season that has helped contribute to the Blues' ability to overcome an early deficit to get into the playoff picture.