Bolduc scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout win over the Ducks.

Bolduc scored just 11 seconds into the game. He has two tallies over his last five contests, but playing time is not guaranteed for the 21-year-old forward, who has often been given a bottom-six assignment. He's up to three goals, five points, 30 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 21 contests overall.