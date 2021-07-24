Bolduc was drafted 17th overall by the Blues at the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday

Bolduc is a talented center who can play wing and make offensive moves at high speed. He's at his best in tight and can find slivers of ice to get his shot off. He has size, speed and skill. Sounds great, right? Maybe. The biggest knock on Bolduc is his hockey sense. He seems to panic a bit under pressure in his own zone and his passes end up as icings far too many times. He might end up on the wing in the NHL where his decisions might not harm as much. Bolduc has the speed to deliver middle-six production for St. Louis at some point in the future, but he may also end up in the coach's doghouse for his decision making. Wait until he earns a full-time gig (and produces) before you make a fantasy investment.