Bolduc registered a goal, dished an assist, added three shots on net and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Bolduc scored the opening goal of the contest and assisted Oskar Sundqvist's tally on the power play. His two-point performance was his first form of offensive production since Jan. 11, ending a seven-game drought. The 21-year-old has six goals, 11 assists, 62 shots on net and 58 hits across 45 appearances this season. The NHL sophomore has already surpassed his rookie point total of nine tallies. While Bolduc plays with the third unit at even strength, he has seen spurts of power-play time with St. Louis' first unit. If Bolduc can make Thursday's performance a more regular occurrence, he will be an exciting fantasy file in future seasons.