Bolduc scored a pair of power-play goals on six shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Bolduc has been steady lately, but this was his first multi-point effort since a two-goal game versus the Kraken on Feb. 25. The 22-year-old has 12 tallies and three assists over his last 20 contests, with seven of his 15 points in that span coming on the power play. He remains on the third line in the absence of Dylan Holloway (lower body), as Jimmy Snuggerud is getting a look in the top six instead, but Bolduc's power-play role will keep him on the radar for fantasy. Overall, Bolduc has had a breakout year with 18 goals, 33 points, 113 shots on net, 103 hits, 35 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-20 rating across 68 appearances.