Bolduc produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

He potted St. Louis' fourth goal just before the seven-minute mark in the first period before helping to set up a Robert Thomas tally in the third. Bolduc has moved into a top-six role over the last week as the Blues try to find a combination that will allow them to catch the Golden Knights for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, and the 21-year-old rookie has responded with two goals and three points in the last two games. The 2021 first-round pick will likely get every opportunity to stay hot over the final few games of the regular season.