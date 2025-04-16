Bolduc recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.
Bolduc was one of several St. Louis players who posted multi-point performances in this regular-season finale, and the win allowed the Blues to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 22-year-old playmaker recorded five points over his last five regular-season outings and finishes the campaign with 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) across 72 appearances in his first full year in the league.
More News
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Tallies twice on power play•
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Scores power-play marker•
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Point streak continues•
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Scores goal in elevated role•
-
Blues' Zachary Bolduc: Scores opening goal Thursday•