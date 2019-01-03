The Blues recalled Sanford from AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Sanford should provide St. Louis with another body up front after the team waived Jordan Nolan on Tuesday and was subsequently sent to the minors. Sanford has struggled to stay healthy the past couple of seasons, but he's begun to show some flashes of the talent that made him a second-round selection in the 2013 NHL entry draft. The 23-year-old winger has collected four goals and two assists through just seven games with San Antonio and another nine points in 23 games with the Blues thus far. If he can continue to produce, Sanford's stay at the top level could be an extended one.