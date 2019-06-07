Sanford recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 5.

Sanford has been a productive forward since entering the lineup in Game 3, recording one assist in each of his last three games. The winger has found a home alongside Ryan O'Reilly -- who he assisted for the opening goal -- and David Perron on the Blues' second line. Sanford will likely stay in the lineup at this point regardless of if Robert Thomas (undisclosed) returns for Sunday's Game 6.

