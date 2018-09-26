Blues' Zachary Sanford: Away from team
Sanford is away from the Blues while tending to the passing of his father, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Sanford came into camp hunting for a bottom-six, full-time NHL role, but his chances of making the big club are low simply since he hasn't been with the team in training camp. There's no predictable timetable for his return to the team. Taking some games in the minors may benefit Sanford, however, since he played just 20 games last season -- all with AHL San Antonio -- due to a shoulder injury he suffered in last year's camp.
