Blues' Zachary Sanford: Closing in on return date
Sanford (shoulder) has continued without a setback in his recovery and is approaching a return, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Head coach Mike Yeo said after practice Monday regarding Sanford, that "His strength is there, his skating is there. Conditioning wise we're very pleased with where he's at. For him, it's just a comfort level of him feeling he's ready to go in and compete and play at this level." It's nonetheless difficult to return to the speed and pace of the NHL after not playing for nine months, and an AHL conditioning stint might be in store before he slots into the lineup. The Boston College standout was acquired by St. Louis in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade last season, scoring five points (two goals, three assists) in 13 games after the transaction, but handles the puck well and could have offensive upside depending on what line he cracks.
