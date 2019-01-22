Blues' Zachary Sanford: Could play Wednesday
Sanford (concussion) may be available for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
Coach Craig Berube wasn't willing to get into specifics regarding his team's lineup for Wednesday's contest, but he also wouldn't rule out the possibility of Sanford making a return to action. Another update on the 24-year-old winger's status should surface following morning skate.
