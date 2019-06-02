Blues' Zachary Sanford: Creates helper
Sanford registered an assist and two hits in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Sanford made his first appearance since Game 3 of the first round versus the Jets, as the winger has found himself in the press box for the last 18 games. The helper is the 24-year-old's first career postseason point. It's expected Sanford will give way in the lineup when Oskar Sundqvist returns from suspension Monday for Game 4.
