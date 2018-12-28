Blues' Zachary Sanford: Demoted to minors
Sanford was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Sanford's move to the minors could be an indication that Robby Fabbri is nearing a return from his shoulder injury. The 23-year-old Sanford racked up nine points in 23 outings for the Blues, but apparently, he didn't do enough overall to justify being kept around longer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...