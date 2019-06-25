Sanford was given a qualifying offer by St. Louis on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford was one of the heros in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, scoring his first career playoff goal in the 4-1 win. His deal will be worth $782,500 at both the NHL and AHL level, but he showed in the postseason he could be ready for full-time action with the big club.