Blues' Zachary Sanford: Earns qualifying offer from Blues
Sanford was given a qualifying offer by St. Louis on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford was one of the heros in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, scoring his first career playoff goal in the 4-1 win. His deal will be worth $782,500 at both the NHL and AHL level, but he showed in the postseason he could be ready for full-time action with the big club.
