Blues' Zachary Sanford: Files for arbitration
Sanford filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Sanford's qualifying offer included a deal worth $782,500 at both the NHL and AHL levels for the upcoming season, but the 24-year-old seemingly wants something else. Sanford accrued four points over eight games in the postseason, including his first career playoff goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
