Sanford dished out an assist during 12:07 of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Jets.

After forcing Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck into a turnover behind the net, Sanford scooped the puck and sent it to Ryan O'Reilly, who blasted it into the empty net. Sanford now has two points in the last two games since being bumped up to the top line with O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko. However, his ice time still suffers without any consistent special-teams duties.