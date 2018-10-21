Blues' Zachary Sanford: First goal of season

Sanford scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was just Sanford's second game of the season and he already contributed in a big way, sneaking a wrister under the cross bar for the game-winning goal. He was on the second line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron on Saturday, but Sanford logged just 11:53 of ice since he wasn't tasked with special-teams duties.