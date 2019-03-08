Blues' Zachary Sanford: Healthy scratch in two straight
Sanford was a healthy scratch in Thursday's win over the Kings.
This was the second consecutive game Sanford was a healthy scratch. The Blues have tons of talent, and Sanford's game wasn't up to standards with just one point since the All-Star break. His spot on the fourth line has been taken by a more physical Samuel Blais.
