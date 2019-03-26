Blues' Zachary Sanford: Hits 20th point
Sanford potted a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Sanford picked off a pass from Malcolm Subban and found Ivan Barbashev, who quickly snapped the puck top shelf. The 24-year-old added a goal of his own in unusual fashion, as he was falling over and a rebound bounced off his neck and into the net to mark his eighth goal and 20th point of the season.
