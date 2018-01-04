Blues' Zachary Sanford: Hopes to return this season
Sanford (shoulder) believes he is on scheduled or slightly ahead and hopes to rejoin the team before the end of 2017-18, Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford underwent surgery for a dislocated shoulder in late September and has yet to dress for the Blues during the 2017-18 campaign as a result. His role with the team may be diminished slightly upon his return due to the depth the Blues have up front. However, the 23-year-old displayed promise in his short stint with the team last season, racking up five points (two goals, three assists) over 13 games. More information on his timetable should arise as the winger draws closer to a return.
