Interim coach Craig Berube moved Sanford to the first line with Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He's strong down low on the puck," Berube said. "I love his hands and his net presence. With [Tarasenko] shooting the puck and O'Reilly working down there getting to the puck, we need somebody that goes for the net and has good hands."

That's high praise from Sanford's new coach, and his placement on a line with the Blues' top scorers affirms his coach's confidence. Sanford started the season hot with seven points in six games but was pointless in the next nine while working consistently in the bottom six. Working with O'Reilly and Tarasenko will likely change that and make Sanford a high-value option in daily settings moving forward.