Sanford dished out an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Sanford now has five straight games with a point, totaling three goals and four assists in that span while recording a plus-7 rating. He's doing all this on the second line, but his ice time is limited to 11:22 per game due to no power-play duties. Sanford will look to keep the hot streak rolling against the Wild on Saturday.