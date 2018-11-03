Blues' Zachary Sanford: Point streak reaches five games
Sanford dished out an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Sanford now has five straight games with a point, totaling three goals and four assists in that span while recording a plus-7 rating. He's doing all this on the second line, but his ice time is limited to 11:22 per game due to no power-play duties. Sanford will look to keep the hot streak rolling against the Wild on Saturday.
