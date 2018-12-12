Blues' Zachary Sanford: Pointless in last six
Sanford went minus-2 without a point in his last six games.
Sanford was logging time in the top six but his poor play landed him as a healthy scratch in the Blues latest game. The 24-year-old has oodles of talent and a 6-foot-4 frame makes him a strong power forward, but his two-way game needs to be more consistent. Sanford's next chance to re-enter the lineup is Friday against the Avalanche.
