Sanford went minus-2 without a point in his last six games.

Sanford was logging time in the top six but his poor play landed him as a healthy scratch in the Blues latest game. The 24-year-old has oodles of talent and a 6-foot-4 frame makes him a strong power forward, but his two-way game needs to be more consistent. Sanford's next chance to re-enter the lineup is Friday against the Avalanche.