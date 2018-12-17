Blues' Zachary Sanford: Quickly recalled from minors
Sanford was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Sanford's stint in the minors was short, as he was only sent down Saturday. The 24-year-old has nine points in 23 games with the Blues this season, but he was a healthy scratch for two contests before the brief stay in the minors. It remains to be seen if he will be placed back in the lineup, or if he will be a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game with the Oilers.
