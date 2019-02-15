Sanford is pointless in seven games since the All-Star break.

He has 12 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in that span, but it's troubling that the 24-year-old hasn't been able to chip in offensively despite the Blues averaging four goals per game in that span. The Blues have two games left on their road trip -- Saturday versus the Avalanche and Sunday versus the Wild -- before David Perron (upper body) has a chance to return to the lineup. Sanford appears to be a bubble player who could be scratched when that happens.