Blues' Zachary Sanford: Quiet since All-Star break
Sanford is pointless in seven games since the All-Star break.
He has 12 shots on net and 12 blocked shots in that span, but it's troubling that the 24-year-old hasn't been able to chip in offensively despite the Blues averaging four goals per game in that span. The Blues have two games left on their road trip -- Saturday versus the Avalanche and Sunday versus the Wild -- before David Perron (upper body) has a chance to return to the lineup. Sanford appears to be a bubble player who could be scratched when that happens.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...