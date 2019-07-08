Blues' Zachary Sanford: Re-ups with St. Louis
Sanford signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Blues on Monday to avoid arbitration, Chris Pinkert of NHL.com reports.
The 24-year-old appeared in 60 regular-season contests for the Stanley Cup champs in 2018-19, logging eight goals and 12 assists. He came up clutch during the Stanley Cup Finals series win over the Bruins, potting his first career postseason goal in Game 7. Sanford could see his role grow in 2019-20 after averaging only 12:35 of ice time during the prior campaign.
