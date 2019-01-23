Blues' Zachary Sanford: Ready to play Wednesday
Sanford (concussion) has been activated off injured reserve by the Blues on Wednesday.
Sanford figures to slot into a bottom-six role and will look to end his six-game goal drought. In 30 games this season, the winger has notched five goals, six helpers and 40 shots and could still challenge for the 20-point mark now that he is healthy.
