Blues' Zachary Sanford: Recalled to NHL

Sanford was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, although that may be partially because he missed the bulk of last year with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old may have been called up, but it's possible he may not appear in the lineup, and even if he does his minutes will likely be limited.

