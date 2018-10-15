Blues' Zachary Sanford: Recalled to NHL
Sanford was called up from AHL San Antonio on Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, although that may be partially because he missed the bulk of last year with a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old may have been called up, but it's possible he may not appear in the lineup, and even if he does his minutes will likely be limited.
