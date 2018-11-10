Sanford is working on the fourth line and is pointless over the last three games.

The 24-year-old forward has seen his ice time dip to an average of 9:37 over the last two games, and he's fired two shots on goal in that span. Sanford had a powerful burst of seven points in five games on the second line, but roles have shifted with Brayden Schenn (upper body) sitting out. Until he elevates in the lineup, he's a high-risk fantasy option.