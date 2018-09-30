Blues' Zachary Sanford: Returns to team
Sanford will return for Sunday's preseason finale against the Capitals after missing time to tend to a personal issue, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford missed a good chunk of training camp and preseason, so he will likely start the season with AHL San Antonio. The Blues were encouraged by his performance before his absence, however, so if they face a slew of injuries, he could be the first recall.
