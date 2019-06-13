Blues' Zachary Sanford: Scores first career playoff goal
Sanford scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Sanford's first postseason goal came in his 12th playoff appearance, as he provided an insurance tally late in the third period. Sanford finished this postseason run with a goal and three helpers to go with 18 hits in eight games, only being held off the scoresheet once in his five appearances in the Stanley Cup Finals.
