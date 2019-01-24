Blues' Zachary Sanford: Scores in return
Sanford tallied a goal and an assist in his return Wednesday night against the Ducks.
The 24-year-old came back from a concussion Wednesday and immediately found the score sheet, ending a six-game goal drought. Sanford has a career-high six goals and 13 points in 31 games this season. He could reach the 10-goal, 20-point plateaus if he stays healthy.
