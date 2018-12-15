Blues' Zachary Sanford: Sent to bus league
The Blues assigned Sanford to AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford went scoreless for six consecutive games before serving as a healthy scratch for the Blues' last two contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 24-year-old winger will hope to regain his scoring touch in the minors.
More News
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Pointless in last six•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Finding success on top line•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Moves to top line•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Relegated to fourth line•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Point streak reaches five games•
-
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Three-point Saturday night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...