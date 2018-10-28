Blues' Zachary Sanford: Three-point Saturday night
Sanford scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Sanford logged just 12:09 since he doesn't work on the power play, but he fit in well with the team's second line. Just 18 seconds into the game, Sanford rocketed a pass through traffic to Ryan O'Reilly for the team's first score. He received a back-door pass from David Perron later for his third goal of the season and notched a secondary assist on Tyler Bozak's game-winner. Sanford is sporting a four-game point streak.
