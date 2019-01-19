Blues' Zachary Sanford: Transferred to IR
Sanford (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
A burgeoning power forward, Sanford will miss at least two games while he's on injured reserve, which opens the door for the likes of Mackenzie MacEachern and Jordan Neal in the bottom six.
