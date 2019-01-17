Blues' Zachary Sanford: Unavailable Thursday
Sanford remains in concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Bruins, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sanford departed Tuesday's game early following a hit from Islanders forward Casey Cizikas, which led to a concussion. Three more chances to return before the All-Star break lie ahead for Sanford, with the next coming Saturday against the Senators. His absence opens the door for Carl Gunnarsson's (illness) return to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...