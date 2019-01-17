Sanford remains in concussion protocol and will not play Thursday against the Bruins, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sanford departed Tuesday's game early following a hit from Islanders forward Casey Cizikas, which led to a concussion. Three more chances to return before the All-Star break lie ahead for Sanford, with the next coming Saturday against the Senators. His absence opens the door for Carl Gunnarsson's (illness) return to the lineup.

