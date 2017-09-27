Blues' Zachary Sanford: Undergoes shoulder sugery
Sanford (shoulder) had surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder Tuesday.
Sanford's timeline hasn't changed after the surgery as he is expected to be sidelined at least five months. Once the season begins, the Blues will place the winger on IR -- possibly long-term -- and will probably send him down to the minors once he is cleared in February.
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Out until February at earliest•
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Shoulder injury to keep him out for weeks•
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Exits practice with injury•
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Scores in regular-season finale•
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Assists twice after in-game promotion•
Blues' Zachary Sanford: Slides into top-six forward spot•
