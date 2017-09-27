Play

Blues' Zachary Sanford: Undergoes shoulder sugery

Sanford (shoulder) had surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder Tuesday.

Sanford's timeline hasn't changed after the surgery as he is expected to be sidelined at least five months. Once the season begins, the Blues will place the winger on IR -- possibly long-term -- and will probably send him down to the minors once he is cleared in February.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories