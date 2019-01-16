Sanford left Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders in the third period after a rough hit from Casey Cizikas. Coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game that Sanford "seemed fine" but would be re-evaluated Wednesday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Sanford looked unstable on his skates while getting off the ice, so the obvious concern would be a concussion -- though nothing official was announced by the club. If the winger does miss any time, Patrick Maroon could replace him in a top-six role.