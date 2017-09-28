The Rangers released Farnham from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

Farnham was never considered a serious contender to land a spot on New York's Opening Night roster, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old forward spent most of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, notching 28 points in 71 games with Montreal's AHL affiliate. He'll likely need to seek a similar role with a new club in order to keep playing in North America this season.