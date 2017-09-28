Bobby Farnham: Released from tryout
The Rangers released Farnham from his professional tryout agreement Thursday.
Farnham was never considered a serious contender to land a spot on New York's Opening Night roster, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old forward spent most of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, notching 28 points in 71 games with Montreal's AHL affiliate. He'll likely need to seek a similar role with a new club in order to keep playing in North America this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Bobby Farnham: Will try out with big club•
-
Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Shipped off to AHL St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Makes season debut Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Called up to big club•
-
Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Sent to AHL St. John's•
-
Canadiens' Bobby Farnham: Signs with Canadiens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...