Ryan was placed on waivers by the Senators on Friday for the purpose of buying out his contract, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Ryan won the Masteron Trophy this season for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the game after missing time this season to deal with personal issues. The winger registered eight points in 24 games this year, including a hat trick in his first game back from his absence. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the 32-year-old New Jersey native will be free to sign with any NHL club and will likely cost significantly less than his current $7.25 million cap hit. For their part, the Senators will save approximately $3.7 million over the next two years before taking on a $1.8 million hit for the ensuing two seasons.