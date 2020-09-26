Ryan has cleared waivers, which means he's now an unrestricted free agent, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The final two years of Ryan's contract have been bought out by the Senators, paving the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent. The 33-year-old winger missed a bunch of time in 2019-20 while dealing with personal issues, but he eventually returned to Ottawa, picking up five goals and eight points in 24 games. If he's willing to take a discount to get third-line minutes with a contender, his production could rise somewhat substantially, but it remains to be seen if he'll ever be relevant from a fantasy standpoint again.